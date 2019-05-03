We look forward to another great year, remembering those we have lost, those who still continue to push forward in their journey and all of us who have been touched by cancer. Thank you for coming along on this journey with us!

Welcome to the 3rd Annual Alberta Cancer Foundation Golf Classic

Golf Commitee Co-Chair - Kham Lin, Tom Crist

Committee Members - Dallas Crist, Derrick Hunter, Jack Stricharuk, Andrew Tuck & Mike Tuff



In 2016, the longstanding Don LaBerge Memorial Golf Classic joined forces with the Golf for the Cure in memory of Janice E. Crist. The tournament was a huge success and raised $50,000 for the Patient Financial Assistance Program to make life better for Albertans facing cancer. Together these tournaments joined forces with the Alberta Cancer Foundation to kick off the 1st Annual Alberta Cancer Foundation Golf Classic in 2017. With the help of our supporters and generous donors, over $600,000 has been raised for patients facing cancer across the province.

The 3rd Annual Alberta Cancer Foundation Golf Classic will be supporting the Patient Financial Assistance Program, a program that gives financial support to patients and families facing cancer, so that they can focus on what matters most – healing.

Together, on August 27, 2019 at the Country Hills Golf Club, we have the power to change lives, one swing at a time! Join us and become a partner or register a team today.

